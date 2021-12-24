Operation: Secret Santa provides gifts to more than 3,000 area kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of families got a Christmas surprise thanks to a local grassroots organization.

It's called Operation: Secret Santa. People can nominate anyone in need of Christmas magic, regardless of income. Then, the organization goes out to handpick toys for children based on the information given.

Provided to LEX 18

This year, they were able to deliver hot meals to families as well.

Thanks to the support from local businesses, Operation: Secret Santa tells us they were able to make deliveries to almost 800 families and over 3,000 kids.