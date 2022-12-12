Operation Secret Santa seeks extra help for increased need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 ) — Inside the poshly decorated bakery, Olivia's Apron, dozens of children lined up to sit down with Santa ahead of the holidays, and it was all for a good cause.

"It's a barrier-free opportunity to provide food and presents for people throughout central Kentucky," said Saralyn Kingsolver, Operation Secret Santa organizer.

Kingsolver said their mission, to help families in need, grows every year. 2022 is set to be the biggest year yet.

"We are at 1,750 applications right now. Historically we have provided to every family that needs help, so we are hoping to be able to do that again this year."

With almost double the demand for food boxes and toys, volunteers are making an extra push for donations.

On Sunday, 10% of every sale made at the bakery was given to Operation Secret Santa.

"We've all been in a place that we have needed some help. To be able to do that for so many kids and teach my kids about giving back is so important," said Ashley Crossen, owner of Olivia's Apron.

Olivia's Apron will have its donation bucket in the shop until December 22.