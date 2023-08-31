Over 50 and still have things you want to learn? UK has a program for that

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Have you ever asked yourself why you had to take a certain class in college?

Is that chemistry or advanced statistics class not serving you any good? Are there classes you really wanted to take but couldn't? Well, if you're over 50, you have that chance, thanks to the University of Kentucky's OLLI program.

"I did a class on the pre-revolutionary era — was really interesting," said Kempa Turner, who has been involved with OLLI since 2014.

"The first book club was African American women authors," said Princess Nelson, who is a program facilitator and member of the OLLI board. "We read four books."

There are lectures, concerts, social events, history and art classes, even lessons on how to get the most out of your smartphone.

"Most of our classes and learning opportunities are all taught by volunteers who are either retired experts in their field or just really passionate about a subject," said Joey Conrad, the executive director of Lifelong Learning at UK.

You can learn more about the prices associated with OLLI by clicking on the link above. Classes are not on UK's campus, but more spread throughout the community with plenty of parking.