Owner of missing pet parrot gets welcomed surprise as bird returns home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a heartwarming update to a story we reported last week, a Lexington man received a welcomed surprise yesterday morning when his pet parrot, Charlee, returned home safely after being missing for over a week.

“This is Charlee, my escapee,” her owner, Chuk Trisko, said with relief.

The African Grey parrot has captured the hearts of the Lexington community, and her safe return has sparked quite the conversation.

Charlee was found Tuesday morning right where she took off—outside the Lafayette Senior Living Community—by another resident who happened to be sitting outside at the time.

“I never thought I’d see her again. When they called me and said she was down there, she was just sitting on the lawn,” Trisko said.

Thousands of people shared Charlee's picture online while she was missing, some even venturing out to look for her themselves.

"I’ve had her for 20 years. That’s why I missed her so much. I’m so glad she came back, and I thank anyone who was out there looking for her,” Trisko said.

While the specifics of Charlee’s adventure remain a mystery, “I don’t know where she’s been," joked Trisko. "She’s not talking. She’s not sharing that adventure. It’s hers—so maybe one day, one day, one day…”

For now, Trisko is simply happy to have Charlee back home: “She looks pretty happy to be back. I’m grateful that she’s back.”