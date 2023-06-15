Paint the Town returns to Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of the charm of our small towns is the people who make them flourish.

For close to two decades, Paint the Town has helped downtown Nicholasville and Wilmore pop with more color thanks to community members.

"People bring their ideas and put them to canvas," said Magistrate Justin Ray.

The ideas come from different backgrounds, but all inspired by people who have roots in this very community.

"I think it lets people have a little bit of ownership in their community, a little bit of pride," Ray said.

The pride will soon be on display in downtown Nicholasville and Wilmore. It's been a community tradition for close to two decades.

"We are painting a painting for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is in September," said Tabita Correll.

This cause is particularly important because Tabita's daughter, MaKayla, died six and a half years ago.

"She had so much love to give," Tabitha said. "She was always smiling."

"We're doing this in honor of her today and in honor of all the survivors, all the warriors, and all of the angels," she added.

Organizers hope to have these banners on display from the flag poles by the end of next month.

