'Pawsitive Partners' allows inmates to train adopted dogs

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit called "Pawsitive Partners" is making its way to several Kentucky prisons. The program allows inmates to train dogs in basic commands.

Tracey Hagan, the coordinator of "Pawsitive Partners," has been a dog trainer for nearly 20 years—a career she didn't expect until she had her son.

"I got into dog training when I was looking for a dog trainer for my son, who has autism," said Hagan.

As she watched the trainer work, ideas began to flow, and she realized it could be the start of something new.

"I realized how similar dogs and kids with autism were," Hagan said. "I thought, I think I want to do this."

She soon got her chance when a friend asked her to help with the "Pawsitive Partners" program.

The program pairs dogs with inmates. It aims to help the inmates learn the basics of dog training, which can help prepare them for life outside of the cell. Hagan says the impact was undeniable.

"The first day I went in that unit. It was chaos, people everywhere, loud, just chaos," Hagan said. "And now I go in; it's calm; they're sitting and talking, so much calmer. It's because of the dogs."

The nonprofit adopts these dogs from shelters, leads them through the program, and then works towards one final goal.

"We want to help rescues find homes," said Hagan.

Getting these dogs into their forever homes as the inmates also helped prepare for their homecoming.

To learn more or donate to support to pay for supplies, go to www.pawsitivepurposek9.com or www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-pawsitive-partners-prison-dog-training-programs

