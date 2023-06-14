Popular Versailles mural gets refreshing restoration

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Murals can help identify our communities.

The art can bring us together and speak a message that unites us as one. After time, they need a little touch up and some TLC.

"Yeah it was great growing up on the river," said Steve Sawyer, who is the mastermind behind multiple masterpieces in Versailles. His task on Tuesday is to make downtown's Coca-Cola mural pop just a little bit extra.

LEX 18

"Coca Cola is a nice soft drink," he said. "I just don't really drink soft drinks much anymore."

Sawyer didn't paint the original, but he's tasked with adding some fresh layers to what's already existing.

"Same thing it tastes like now, really," he said regarding the flavor of the popular soft drink. "When I was a kid I drank it a lot."

So just like re-living the past, Sawyer works to bring this one also back to its original beauty.

"It's hard to make some of this stuff look really good up close," he said. "This kind of mural is best enjoyed from about 20 feet away."

Most importantly with his work, he hopes to keep the small town charm beautiful.

"It's nice to be part of keeping it beautiful, making it attractive for people who live here as well as tourists," he said.

Those pieces pop with color, have plenty of flavor, and are just ever so refreshing.