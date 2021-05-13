Positively LEX 18: Customers come for the cut, stay for the tunes at Paris barbershop

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's something special about visiting a small town right in the middle of horse country.
One locally-owned shop in Paris is going over the top to give customers a true "Bluegrass" experience and lifting spirits one note at a time.
For longer than they can remember, a group of friends has grabbed their instruments and met up for a jam session at Akemon's barbershop.
"It's been a real enjoyment to come in here -- different people come in and you play with different people. It's really enjoyable," said Chilly Cox.
The group, full of rotating musicians and friends, plays a wide range of music, but mostly sticks to their Kentucky roots playing older country and bluegrass.
"Chilly, you know, he's like a jukebox. He knows about all the songs and if he doesn't he's got a cheat sheet somewhere," said musician Tim Hazelbaker.
Some days, there are fewer musicians than others, but the good times are always present.
"There's been times I come here and you couldn't hardly stand in here because there were so many musicians," said Hazelbaker.
It's a Paris tradition Joe Akemon wants to keep going.
"It's something different, that everybody, most everybody enjoys. We try to make it a fun thing," said Akemon.