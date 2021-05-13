Watch
Positively LEX 18: Customers come for the cut, stay for the tunes at Paris barbershop

High notes and haircuts at Paris barbershop
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 13, 2021
PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's something special about visiting a small town right in the middle of horse country.

One locally-owned shop in Paris is going over the top to give customers a true "Bluegrass" experience and lifting spirits one note at a time.

For longer than they can remember, a group of friends has grabbed their instruments and met up for a jam session at Akemon's barbershop.

"It's been a real enjoyment to come in here -- different people come in and you play with different people. It's really enjoyable," said Chilly Cox.

The group, full of rotating musicians and friends, plays a wide range of music, but mostly sticks to their Kentucky roots playing older country and bluegrass.

"Chilly, you know, he's like a jukebox. He knows about all the songs and if he doesn't he's got a cheat sheet somewhere," said musician Tim Hazelbaker.

Some days, there are fewer musicians than others, but the good times are always present.

"There's been times I come here and you couldn't hardly stand in here because there were so many musicians," said Hazelbaker.

It's a Paris tradition Joe Akemon wants to keep going.

"It's something different, that everybody, most everybody enjoys. We try to make it a fun thing," said Akemon.

