Positively LEX 18: Lexington woman starts podcast to spread positivity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) —

Just how LEX 18 has been on a mission to spread more positive news, a woman in Lexington has been doing the same on her own.

A full-time working wife and mom of two, Stephanie Keally decided she had room on her plate for something else.

Keally said, "I thought, well how can I do something creative that uses a different side of my brain and learn something new?"

Like so many, Keally became bogged down by the heaviness of the past year, so she decided to inject the world around her with a little positivity via a podcast.

"We do consume so much in a day, and I thought I'd love to put something out there that's positive, a little lighter but also real. Real people doing really good things," Keally explained.

The first season of 'The Good Around Us' podcast just wrapped up. Each of the half-hour episodes highlights a different person from a diverse background doing good things both locally and around the country. All the episodes feature how someone has changed the world in a positive way.

"Everything from a neighbor, a really great neighbor, to a community volunteer, to a founder of nonprofits and even corporations who are just focused on doing good things for other people," Keally explained.

With listeners from all over the country and the world, Keally is already working on season two. She said the biggest lesson she has learned from the podcast is that it is possible for anyone to do something good for others.

Keally said, "It just creates waves of change. I really believe good begets good, and if we put positive things out there, we can kind of let it go and big change happens."

The Good Around Us podcast is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can follow along with the podcast here or @good.aroundus on Instagram.