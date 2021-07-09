Positively LEX 18: Lexington's Bob Brown House expands for first time in history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time since opening, the Bob Brown House in Lexington is expanding.

"We've been here for a long time, and we are excited that in just the last three years we've received grant money to expand," said CEO Amy Brown.

The independent living home for people with special needs was founded by Brown's father in the 1970s and has been filling a crucial void in Lexington ever since.

"It gives us a chance to feel like we are living more independently in society," resident Byron Carter said. "I don't know where I'd be living if it weren't for this place."

Since 1976, the facility has only been able to offer 14 apartments, but 24 apartments are about to open at their new facility. Brown said it is so exciting to be able to accommodate more people.

Brown said, "It's exciting because even case managers and families that are used to calling and hearing no from us ... you know they're even surprised we can say yes."

Now, residents are excited to see who moves in to experience the same independence they have found at the Bob Brown House.

"We need more places like the Bob Brown House. You'd be surprised how many people with disabilities both mental and physical who just don't feel like they belong," said resident Jennifer Covington.

Fellow resident Chaussy Ball added, "Be who you are, and we'll help you get adjusted here."

There is availability at the Bob Brown House and at another new building they are opening on Cleveland Road. Donations are also needed to help stock things like the kitchen and common spaces. Click here to donate or to apply to become a resident.