Positively LEX 18: Volunteer woodworkers build handicap ramp for woman in need

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (LEX18) — A group of volunteer woodworkers and carpenters is helping a Nicholasville woman regain some independence. After hearing of her need for a handicap ramp, Nat Buck knew he had to do whatever he could to make it happen.

"You got depression, you feel upset about something, go do something nice for someone and see how that makes you feel," Nat Buck said.

Buck, who was once homeless, has had his fair share of struggles, and it is thanks to the kindness of others that he's where he is today. Now, he is paying it forward for Sherry Vice.

"Anything you can do to make people feel better... it's contagious," Buck said.

Sherry Vice has had a tough year. She lost her husband in December, she battled COVID-19 and now she is recovering from a fall that landed her in the ICU.

"It's been a few hard months, but everything is looking up," Sherry Vice said.

While she works to get on the mend, Buck and a team of volunteers are hard at work building her that much-needed handicap ramp.

Buck said, "She said how can I ever repay you, and I said you will, and it won't be money. God sees all that, and he'll deal it out appropriately."

With the new ramp, Sherry Vice's life will change. Simple acts like checking her mail, once out of reach, will become a possibility. To top it off, Nat Buck and the rest of the guys are doing it for free.

Vice said, "Everything is looking up, and I can't thank the guys enough for everything they're doing for me."

They aim to have it done once she gets released from her rehab program, and then for Nat it will be on to the next project, paying it forward after others have given him so much.

"You focus on doing the right thing and being positive, you'll be surprised at how your life will change for the better," Buck said.

Special thanks to Hill of Beans in Danville and Old National Bank for helping make sure Ms. Vice receives her ramp free of charge.