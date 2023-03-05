Preserving Picadome Elementary history by connecting through the generations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leaders at Picadome Elementary School want to honor and preserve their history.

A school with a life of more than 130 years.

Multiple buildings that have come and gone, encapsulated in the classrooms on Harrodsburg Road.

The best way to keep history alive is passing it down to the next generation.

“Sandy Schaeffer approached me last year about preserving the history of Picadome. We wanted the kids to really be able to understand what school was like for them and how in some ways it was little different and some ways it was exactly the same," Picadome art teacher Gina Smith said.

To illustrate those differences, school leaders welcomed a handful of Picadome alumni to return to their alma mater.

Four people filled with 'Picadome Pride' dating back to the 1950's, 40's even the 30's.

"I first started in 1952. I went to Big Picadome which was the building for the high school. When Lafayette started, it became the high school for this neighborhood and the high school became an elementary school," Mary Cheaney Ringo.

"I started in 1950. I enjoyed going to school. I loved the music program. Started out in a group in 5th grade called the Red Angels. Some of those individuals I sang with all the way through high school and even into college at UK," Paula Whitmer said.

These four vaults of knowledge on life in general but also Picadome history sat front and center for kindergartners to listen, ask questions and connect.

Each current student tasked with taking what they learned from their predecessors and turn it into art in the form of drawings comparing their time in school to that of what it was like decades ago.

"These kids are much more advanced than I was. I appreciated that they were outgoing and would talk to us," Jim Humprey said.

"I came here to Picadome in the fourth grade 1936," Jim Humprey said.

"I started in little Picadome in 1946. It was energizing to be with them (the kids). They were so prepared. I've been here before with them and loved every minute of it. I'd come back anytime they'd invite me," Doris Grant said.

The visit may be over but it won't be forgotten.

All of the kids drawings are being held onto to add onto the ongoing archive of Picadome history.

"We'd like to put them in one book that we can have in the library and to share with the public. For the kids to understand the history of our school, it helps them feel that a little bit deeper. That Picadome pride," Smith said.

Each of the students will also get their own copy of this book/time capsule to take home at the end of the year.