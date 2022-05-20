Prince Cuts Royal Parlor offers the community more than a new look

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A well-known barbershop in Lexington is taking on new services. The owners say it's now a one-stop-shop for everyone in the family's grooming needs.

Prince Cuts Royal Parlor opened its doors nearly 10 years ago. It began as a barbershop. Firday, it is celebrating its reopening now on Richmond Road.

One shop owner Amir Shalash, says, "This new space incorporates a barbershop, a salon, and a spa. We also have kind of a lounge area for people to hang out and chill."

New services are available for men, women, and children. The larger space is a one-stop-shop for the entire family.

The shop’s other owner, and Amir’s wife, Erin Shadeh, shared, "We wanted to be inclusive, you know, we wanted everybody to feel great to be here.”

This couple has been doing hair for more than a decade - and they were ready to expand their reach and service in this community.

"We have a non-profit called Books and Barbers. It's kind of a literacy program for kids under 12,” said Shalash.

Kids can be nervous when they first come to a barbershop or salon, says Shalash. The goal is to have the kids read with an employee to sharpen their reading, public speaking, and most importantly, their confidence. The shop's family reads and spends time together and that's something they wanted to share in their business.

"We love to get into the community and really focus on them too," explained Shalash. "There are so many kids that just struggle, and I think if they had the opportunity to get that pressure off and read and make it fun, take the book home -- they get three dollars too and it's like cash-in-hand for them. So, that's a good incentive and they love it."

These owners say their community focus and diverse clientele are what make them special. They hope everyone that stops by has a memorable experience.

"We always go a step above,” says Shalash.

To find out more about Prince Cuts Royal Parlor, you can stop in or check them out online and learn more about the literacy program and how you can donate books.