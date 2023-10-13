Pulaski woman's mission to provide homemade quilts for her community

BRONSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winter is on the way and it won't be long before we'll be bundling up with blankets and quilts.

A woman from Pulaski County has made more than 800 quilts, but for a specific purpose.

"It helps me as much as it does them," said Cloa Hardy from Bronston.

In her sewing room, there are stacks and stacks of quilts and materials for making the quilts. In each quilt — love in every stitch.

"I made them just for anybody that had cancer and somebody asked me to make them," she said.

Now, several are used for fundraisers and given to people in need.

"One guy I made him one and he said that when he got to hurting, he just put that quilt around him and knew it was a hug from me," Hardy said.

"And just like with a baby when you wrap it up in a quilt, they'll usually go to sleep," she added.

She says she's just happy to provide the quilts so people can benefit from them and even raise money for various organizations.