RC Sailboat races in Lexington offer a weekly 'vacation' for sailors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Each Wednesday evening during the summer at Jacobson Park in Lexington, a group of people gather to set sail.

They don’t get into any sailboat, instead they steer them from shore. The remote-controlled RC sailboats more forward directly thanks to wind, as they lack propellers.

“It’s like a little bit of a vacation,” Bill Jones, who organizes the group, said.

Many years have passed since he captained a full-size sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay.

“If you are interested in sailing and you don’t want to invest with a lot of money, this is a perfect introduction,” Jones said.

City Clerk Don Blevins brought his newly-constructed RC sailboat to the park for the first time Wednesday. He was looking for a new hobby, and says the activity is relaxing and fun.

The group has grown from nothing two years ago to about twelve sailors now.

Jones said it’s hard to make it out to larger lakes where they could go sailing in a full-size sailboat. The weekly races at Jacobson park helps them get their fill.