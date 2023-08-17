Richmond woman helps to break barrier that comes with seeking treatment for substance use disorder

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Life is about putting one foot—or paw—in front of the other.

"I myself am in long term recovery and work with people in recovery," said Kristall Morris, who founded Fostering for Recovery.

Morris has been in recovery for 13 years. She began the program because she knows one of the barriers that can be in the way of people seeking treatment for substance use disorder.

"Dog owners that are seeking inpatient treatment for substance use disorder are often faced with a barrier of what to do with their dog," Morris said.

Barry Goodwin and Tara Berger are in Lexington working on their recovery. They have three dogs with Morris.

"One of them is four years old, we got him when he was four months old, his name is Tink," Goodwin said.

Recently, one of the dogs Morris fostered gave birth to puppies. The puppies are available for adoption.

While people seek recovery from substance use disorder, trying to figure out what to do with dogs can sometimes be a barrier. Even Goodwin and Berger say that was a challenge in taking a step toward their recovery.

"We were trying to find somewhere for them to go," Goodwin said.

All three of their dogs are in the hands of someone who knows what they're going through.

"I really just love him like he was mine," Morris said.

Morris says there is a waitlist right now. She says some of the biggest needs are volunteers or finding a facility to house more dogs.

If you want to learn more about the ways you can help, you can get in touch with Morris via e-mail at fostering4recovery@gmail.com or by phone at 859-806-2618 and Facebook.