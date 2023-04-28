Roxie the Cow sharing smiles, spreading awareness for infertility

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you make a stop to the Vence Family Farm in Winchester, you'll likely get a warm greeting from a cow with the energy of a puppy dog.

Roxie the Scottish Highland.

“She doesn’t really think she’s a cow most of the time," Amber Vence said.

“She’s really big and fluffy. They’re known for being really friendly and good moms. She loves hanging out with people.”

Amber and David Vence enjoy sharing Roxie with the community and surrounding region.

Folks as far as Missouri have flocked to the farm to snap pictures with Roxie or just to "love on her" as Amber says.

The cow has become quite the attraction because it's a pretty rare sight in the Bluegrass State.

“There’s not a lot of Scottish Highlands around. They aren’t a super common breed in the United States, especially Kentucky," Vence said.

"You’ll see pictures of highlands at Hobby Lobby or different places like that so people really like them. They’re fun and really sweet. She loves kids so it’s been fun to see interact with everybody.”

Roxie's photo-ops started a little over a year ago, the Vence's partnering with a national company bringing awareness to IVF.

In-vitro fertilization.

The Vences connecting with many couples who are dealing with infertility and seeking out treatment to help them get pregnant and have a baby.

“It used to be 1 in 8 couple would go through infertility. It’s now 1 in 6. It’s not as uncommon as people think it is," Vence said

"In our society it can still be considered taboo to talk about which is unfortunate.”

Amber and David are among the 1 in 6 struggling with IVF, something they call the most trying time in their lives.

“We’ve had three egg retrievals, five transfers and unfortunately two losses," Vence said.

“It is a medical diagnosis but it’s typically not covered by insurance. It’s one of the most expensive things. We go through this. We’re paying out of pocket for everything. I’d added it up and so far we’ve paid close to $52,000 toward IVF.”

The Vences hope Roxie can help bring joy to other families while helping themselves and so many others like them have kids of their own.

“Let them know they aren’t alone. That there is a community out there that can help and support them and be there for them."

If you want to learn more about Roxie and the photo shoots, you can check out the Vence Family Farm Facebook page.