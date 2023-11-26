S&S Tire gives back with Toys for Tots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — S&S has been Central Kentucky's locally owned tire and auto service center with locations in Lexington and Nicholasville. Every year they give back to the community through the United States Marine Corps' Toys for Tots toy drive. Now through Friday, December 8, you can take new, unwrapped toys to any location for $10 off your purchase.

S&S Tire Richmond Road: 2629 Richmond Road, Lexington

Call: (859) 269-8806

S&S Tire Beaumont Center: 3070 Fieldstone Way, Lexington

Call: (859) 219-2081

S&S Tire Brannon Crossing: 500 East Brannon Road, Nicholasville

Call: (859) 272-1440

Website: https://www.sstire.com/retail/

