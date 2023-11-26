Watch Now
CommunityPositively LEX 18

Actions

S&S Tire gives back with Toys for Tots

s and s.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 19:30:07-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — S&S has been Central Kentucky's locally owned tire and auto service center with locations in Lexington and Nicholasville. Every year they give back to the community through the United States Marine Corps' Toys for Tots toy drive. Now through Friday, December 8, you can take new, unwrapped toys to any location for $10 off your purchase.

S&S Tire Richmond Road: 2629 Richmond Road, Lexington
Call: (859) 269-8806
S&S Tire Beaumont Center: 3070 Fieldstone Way, Lexington
Call: (859) 219-2081
S&S Tire Brannon Crossing: 500 East Brannon Road, Nicholasville
Call: (859) 272-1440

Website: https://www.sstire.com/retail/

One lucky LEX 18 viewer will win a prize package from all of our Holiday Giveaway businesses. The total value is more than $4,500! For your chance to win, visit https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18