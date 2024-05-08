Say hello to William: Keeneland's junior reporter taking you around the grounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's always so much excitement in April and October as Keeneland opens up for race meets.

As soon as the gates open, the grounds are packed with people ready for the food, drinks, the fashion and of course, the horses on the track.

While LEX 18 does it's own reporting at Keeneland throughout race meets, the track does have a dedicated young journalist showing guests behind the scenes.

That honor belongs to William Huffman.

“It’s fun. For the past two years we’ve been doing it in the paddock but one year we did it in like the recording studio," Huffman said.

The 10-year-old was brought on as Keeneland's junior reporter to take people around the grounds.

His moment in the spotlight revolved around Keeneland's Kid's Club Family Day.

Doing everything from interviewing fellow kids, to deep diving into the horses, making picks of his own and talking with horse trainers and owners.

“It was kind of nerve wracking (at first) because I didn’t know where it was going to go," Huffman said.

“(My favorite part is) probably interviewing Carlo. Usually he has really good horses and it’s fun to interview a trainer.”

Once all of his pre race work is done, William heads down to the Winner's Circle, ready to see the race at track level.

“It’s really cool. You can literally feel the ground vibrating. I think it’s the best race track in America," Huffman said.

While he does enjoy being on camera, the "fame" isn't going to his head.

He actually shared an encouraging message with anyone else his age who wants to pursue a task like his.

“Find your confidence. Find what you want to record. You just kind of have to find your style and find your editing style and find what you want to do.”

All of William's videos get posted to Keeneland's Facebook page, you can watch them here.