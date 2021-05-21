Sayre School students win national podcast contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The students wanted to bring attention to something their classmates may not know much about. Now they're getting national recognition.

On Monday, it was announced that Sayre School students had won NPR's middle school Student Podcast Challenge for their entry, "WhoDunnit?."

The podcast episode is a behind the scenes look at the role of the maintenance staff at Sayre.

Eighth grade students Braeden Collett and Brennan Williams interviewed their peers and found many weren't sure how many maintenance workers it takes to keep the school running.

"There are five guys who do the maintenance for this entire campus," Brennan narrates in the podcast episode.

This line is followed by a detailed list of the responsibilities of the department by a member of the maintenance staff.

"We wanted to do something that a lot of people took for granted," Brennan said.

The two students were guided by their podcast elective teacher, Brad Becker.

"I was really really proud of the way the guys stuck with it and the sacrifices they made to make it happen," Becker said.

Becker said that Braeden and Brennan have been involved with the podcast elective since sixth grade and have learned how to work well together over that time.

"We're almost like a team," Braeden said.

Both students said they were surprised to learn they'd been recognized as the winners of a national competition.

"It was mind blowing," Brennan said. "I mean I was flabbergasted about it."

And it still hadn't sunk in by Thursday.

"Even now I'm really just understanding how huge of an achievement that is," Braeden said.

But Becker said the recognition is well-deserved. Plus, he said, it's a victory for the entire school.

Both Braeden and Brennan said they're interested in continuing with podcasting as they enter high school.

"I would definitely keep doing this if I ever get the opportunity to," Braeden said.