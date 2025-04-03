School leaders and law enforcement come together to feed Clark County students

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County School District established long ago a mission to keep their students fed in and out of the classroom.

That's how their backpack program developed over a decade ago.

“The community has been very generous in helping with our backpack program, Strode Station family resource center coordinator Ros Gay said.

The school district asks for food donations from the community, from snacks like granola bars to non-perishables like canned goods.

As of now, roughly 10% of kids in the school district utilize the backpack program.

Roughly food bags go out every week, put together by student volunteers like Carter Johnston.

"In elementary school I used to see kids go home with backpacks and food bags. I would think to myself why do they get that and I don't," Johnston said.

"Growing up I now know the importance of those bags and how life changing they really can be."

Clark County Schools leaders saw the backpack program really take off during the pandemic as more families felt financial strain.

That demand has maintained given the economic uncertainties today.

"These children need it more than ever," George Rogers Clark High School senior Annah Wilson said.

"It's just really encouraging and inspiring to see our community is not only seeing the need but bold enough to do something about it."

The school district is getting a lot of support throughout the Clark County community, including the Winchester Police Department.

“It’s very important. Our officers see on a daily basis when they go out on calls to service the community, that there are children out there that definitely have needs at home that need to be fulfilled," Police Chief Travis Thompson said.

Winchester PD pitched in to help get donations for the program last fall which led the school district to invite officers back for the spring.

It's been a welcome partnership on both sides as the police department tries to gives kids a positive example of community policing.

We like for kids to see the police aren’t always there to do something bad. We like for them to see us doing good just as much as anybody else," Chief Thompson said.

"It’s very good to be a positive influence on the younger generation.”

“Clark County is a special place. We’ve always had the best partnership and the resources here. We wouldn’t be able to do half the things that we’re able to do in service for our Clark County families without the support," Gay said.