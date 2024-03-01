Scott County AMEN House hosts third annual Project Prom dress giveaway

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Faith Baptist Church's gym got a transformation on Friday. Scott County AMEN House's executive director Michele Carlisle was joined by volunteers who set up a sort of prom boutique.

Carlisle says, "I think dresses are coming in from everywhere."

All the dresses were donated for the Project Prom dress giveaway. It's the third time AMEN House has hosted this.

Carlisle says, "I think we probably have 500 easily... but we have sizes from tiny, tiny little thing up into the 22, 24 for sure."

Girls from around Scott County and anywhere can come out Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and pick out what they need to look their best on the big night.

Carlisle explains, "We have alterations available which is amazing. The amount of love and energy that poured into making sure those dresses fit right."

She remembers how expensive prom can get from when her daughter went to prom. As a mom, she describes that feeling of seeing her daughter all dressed up.

She says, "You see and you want them to create all these beautiful memories while they’re still in school, but you can also see glimpses of what's about to come and the beautiful young adults they’re gonna turn into."

Moms and daughters will get to experience that. Organizers don't want anyone to worry about how much prom can cost but focus on the memories. Michele wants people to know what their donation could mean.

"So I understand the sentiment part of it. I have a daughter and she went to prom, and I have all the photographs and I have all of those memories. But for me, they don’t live in that dress. They live in the memories that we created. And that dress can move forward and create memories for another young lady. For me, my pictures are enough,” says Carlisle.

People will also be able to come out to get dresses and accessories Friday, March 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and next Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

