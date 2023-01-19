Scott County custodian saves choking student

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Our school custodians are the ones who make sure our students are learning in a safe and clean environment.

You've heard it takes a village to raise a child. In Scott County, one custodian jumped into action when a fourth grader needed it most.

"I love Garth, it's just home," said Heather Collins, the head custodian at Garth Elementary School. "Many of them want me to eat lunch with them. Just to sit down and eat lunch with them. They love that."

"They make you feel like you're the best person in the world," Collins said.

At a moment of time, Collins was the most important person in the world.

"I could tell immediately he needed my help, so I performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the food just popped out," Collins said.

Last Friday, Collins jumped into action and saved the fourth grader after he began choking.

"It felt like forever, but probably 15-20 seconds if that," Collins said.

"Academics matter, but my goodness so does kindness, so does safety," said Principal Jon Salyer. "We want our kids to come out and be productive citizens and I feel like Heather's actions encompass all that and sum it up."

Crucial life-saving efforts, CPR, or the Heimlich maneuver are things you hope to never have to use. In a moment, it could save a child or anybody else's life.

"It's something that I'm glad that I know how to do and it's very important," Collins said.