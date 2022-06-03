Seniors at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond pen words of advice to graduating high school seniors

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Our seniors have decades of experience. They've seen some of the best and worst of times.

Now, they're hoping to share that with the next generation. Residents at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond have penned some advice to graduating high school seniors.

Dominion Senior Living

"I learn something new from them every day," said Jessica Ball, the Life Enrichment Director. "It was just nice for them to be able to engage in that conversation and to give that piece of them to somebody else."

Much of the advice doesn't just apply to graduating high school seniors.

"Work hard, but not take themselves too seriously," said Jim Royalty, one of the residents. "I was kind of an overachiever and made some mistakes along the way."

"I think life is serious enough without creating your own obstacles," he said.

"To trust in God," said Peggy Thomas of her advice. "He'll take care of you."

As this becomes home for so many seniors, management tries to make it feel like a home away from home.

"We are about life experience," said Donna Agee, the executive director. "The Dominion experience. And that includes not just food and shelter but includes engagement and being involved and having these amazing activities that we do here at Dominion every day."

For Ball, her job and the experience she gains are personal.

"My grandmother was diagnosed with dementia two years ago," Ball said. "And that's sort of where I fell into this passion, I've always had this passion for loving people right where they are."

So whenever Ball tries to think of her next activity, all she has to do is look at a photo of her grandmother that sits on her desk.

"She's my inspiration behind every activity that I do," Ball said.