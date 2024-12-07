Shop with a Cop in Laurel County helping families during the holiday season

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County's annual "Shop with a Cop" had Kentucky families braving the cold to get winter necessities this holiday season. About 60 police officers cruised the aisles with Laurel County families to pick out winter weather essentials.

Captain Chris Edwards has been helping with this event since it started almost 30 years ago.

"This is one of the blessings of the year for us. For the police officers that are involved, we get to serve the community of people who deserve a little extra attention and love," said Edwards.

"Shop with a Cop" event that helps fill carts for families needing a little extra help this year. One parent, Amy Pack, feels blessed by what the officers are doing.

"It helps tremendously at Christmas time," Pack said. "Especially this year because everything is tight and money is tight."

The tradition started nearly 30 years ago with just ten families and has grown to include more than 200 in 2024.

"In 1996, we had 10 kids. Today, we've got 231 registered," Edwards said. "We will spend 35 thousand dollars on helping these folks have a good holiday."

Organizers say this is only possible because of the support they get from the community, including North Laurel softball and South Laurel boys basketball.

According to CNBC, about 20 percent of Americans say they will have to go into debt to cover the expenses of the holiday season.

When asked if it wasn't for "Shop with a Cop" and if they could afford the items in their cart, Amy Pack said no. That is the impact that this event has on Laurel County.

As officers say goodbye to their new friends, they are grateful to be seen in a compassionate atmosphere instead of someone's worst day.

"Many times, we see families on their worst days, and they may leave a bad impression in kids' and families' eyes. We really overcome that stigma," said Public Affairs Officer Hobie Daugherty. "We are just people out here too. We really want to help out our community. This primarily gives kids a chance to see us and know we are here for them, we are here to help them, and we can hopefully make a difference in their lives."

This event is run by donations that London PD and Laurel County Sheriff's office collect all year long and are already gearing up for next year's "Shop with a Cop."