Soldier homecoming: Anderson County mom surprises daughter at school

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County Schools is on a mission to have more schools become part of the Purple Star Program.

The program recognizes schools for their dedication and support of military families. One school showed that commitment in one of the most memorable ways possible.

There's a hero among us, when boots are on home soil.

LEX 18

"I did it because -- just to make our future better," said Hannah Henning.

A better future is what Henning envisions for her 4-year-old daughter, Charlee.

"It's been hard on me," Henning said. "I think she's kept herself distracted so she's happy but she definitely has missed me."

"I'm probably going to cry," she added. "I don't know what to expect from her. She might cry, she might not."

She might cry, but their time apart will end with togetherness.

"Give her a big hug!," Charlee said.

Charlee knew her mom was coming home, but wasn't expecting her for a couple of more weeks.

"She doesn't think I'm coming home today," Hannah said.

"Think it really hit me when she started crying," said Hannah after the two were reunited.

"I'm happy in the whole wide world!," Charlee said.

Almost speechless but when you're four years old, a smile and laughter is the best thing in the whole wide world.

"It was just overwhelming how much support that, not just me, but all military families have within the school," Henning said.

