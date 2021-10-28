Spark Community Café in Versailles gives thanks and gives back this Thanksgiving

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) — After over a year of pandemic closures, layoffs, and supply chain issues, Kyle Fannin is thankful.

"I'm thankful for the community. This is a community café, but that's just a name until you go through something like the pandemic," said Kyle Fannin, Executive Director of Spark Community Cafe.

The executive director of the nearly three-year-old Spark Café knows it's the community they serve that has pulled them through these trying times, allowing them not only to survive but to continue their mission of feeding the food insecure.

Fannin said of the community, "One day there was a knock at the door, and people just started handing us checks."

So, as Thanksgiving nears, they are showing no sign of slowing down. For the third year, the pay-it-forward café is pulling out all the stops for a Thanksgiving feast that not only tastes great, but of course, helps others.

"Our goal this year is to sell 250 and give away 50. The way that works is you buy your meal, and 20% of that goes to buy meals for the food insecure," Fannin explained.

Fannin said it's not just a good cause, but says the food is top notch, thanks in part to Head Chef Isaiah Screetch.

"What a way to give back to your community and also have a great feast," Isaiah Screetch said.

With a background in catering from Keeneland, Screetch has given Spark the confidence to branch out. Now he is cooking up fresh Thanksgiving meals with local ingredients that includes three sides, a three-pound turkey or ham and dessert.

Screetch said of Spark, "To just know that you're feeding all these people from the community, tourists, all the people coming through the door, and they're leaving tips to help feed the food insecure it just warms your heart."

A way of saying thanks and giving thanks. Something Fannin and company never seem to tire of.

"People are looking for a way to give back, and when you prove to them that you're going to help those who really need it, they're very generous," said Fannin.

For more on Spark, including ordering a Thanksgiving meal visit: https://www.sparkcommunitycafeky.org/