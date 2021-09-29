Spiderman makes special visit to see kids outside Lexington medical center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rare sight was spotted Wednesday in Lexington near UK's campus.

It appears a superhero made a special visit to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Spiderman spent some quality time hanging out with children inside the hospital. One of those kids is 3-year-old Arlo. He and his mother make the trip from Indianapolis to Shriners in Lexington often.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center — Lexington

"So we started coming here around four months ago to build a game plan for him, and his surgery was right at nine months old," said Emily Deem.

Arlo was born without a bone in his leg. The surgery is to amputate the bottom half of his left leg as a result.

"I just wanted to focus on being a mom, and not let this upcoming surgery... take over his early childhood," she said.

And, it hasn't. Granted, he faces challenges, but he's keeping up.

"He walked at 12 months old, three months after his surgery and getting the prosthetic," said Deem. "He walked within two weeks of it."

The mother and son have visited Shriners often, especially with the drive from Indianapolis, so this special surprise from Spiderman meant a lot to the family.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center — Lexington

"To be here today and hear that Spiderman is coming makes it so much better," she said.

Lexington window cleaning company Squeegee Squad made a special call to Spiderman to arrange the visit.