Spotlight on Keeneland: Keeneland Mercantile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the sun sets on Thursday evening, we mark less than 24 hours until the beginning of Keeneland's Fall Meet.

If you can't make it out to the track but still want a piece of the action, there's a way you can do that. You don't just have to visit the shop at Keeneland, but you can visit the Keeneland Mercantile in downtown Lexington.

"The thing that's very special about the Keeneland Mercantile and the fact that we rope in and highlight these local and regional artisans is the fact that you can only get that here," said Shannon Haynes, the Director of Retail and Marketing for Keeneland.

The purpose is local products, artists and vendors. Most importantly, it's to offer local products that give you a local feel.

"Whether you're visiting downtown for pleasure or if you're here for business and you can't make it out to the track but you want to take a piece of Keeneland home with you, the Keeneland Mercantile provides you with that shopping experience," Haynes said.

The Keeneland Mercantile has been across from the courthouse square since 2019. If you can't get to the races, this is another opportunity to get a piece of Kentucky memorabilia. Whether it's bourbon, horses or even fine leather, you're certain to gain a piece of Kentucky.

The Keeneland Mercantile is at 120 W Main Street in downtown Lexington.