Stamping Ground Elementary third graders start 'Kindness Club'

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Instead of heading out to the playground after school Monday afternoon, 50 students at Stamping Ground Elementary paid it forward.

For an hour, about 50 second, third, and fourth graders put bags full of necessities together for people who are homeless.

Donated items ranged from socks and hats to snacks and toothbrushes.

"It was amazing to see their hearts are so big and they just want to help people," the school's counselor, Maris Selski-Green, said.

They're doing community service as part of the Kindness Club.

Third graders Campbell Conner and Juliet Koney came up with the idea and presented it to Selski-Green.

"We wanted to spread kindness and help others," Koney said, explaining why she wanted to start the club.

"I wanna be able to make people happy," Conner said.

Once students packed the bags on Monday, they put them in their backpacks to take home over winter break. Whenever they see someone in need, they'll pass one out.

"We just think it's a good thing to do and it helps others and we hope it makes them happy," Koney said.

"I hope it teaches them to think of others before they think of themselves," Selski-Green said.

A lesson you can learn and teach, no matter how young.