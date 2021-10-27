Stanton nursing and rehab residents seek worldwide pen pals

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Think about the last time you wrote a letter.

An actual handwritten letter -- not an e-mail or text message. A group of residents at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Powell County are putting pen to paper for their new pen pals.

Sara Profitt volunteers at the center. She found different pen pals worldwide who wanted to exchange letters with the residents.

"I hate getting mail," Profitt said. "I hate getting mail that's a bill or negative. I thought it would be fun to get something fun."

Each resident has their own story to share, which is written themselves for someone they don't even know. They're hoping to develop that newfound friendship.

"It's more private," said Georgia Piersall. "It's just between you and whomever you're writing to."

After more than a year and a half in isolation, Profitt hopes this activity ends a resident's day with a smile and on a good note.

"People that don't have anybody to talk to or don't have visitors would really enjoy that," Profitt said. "Having somebody to talk to."

Profitt took to Facebook to find people willing to accept letters from the residents.

"I thought maybe five, ten people would get on there," she said. "But I had over 300 people from at least 10 countries that wanted to write."

Billy Lunsford wrote to someone all the way in Ireland.

"Well, I like to know people, and this is one way to do it overseas," he said.

He types out messages on an iPad and someone handwrites the letter for him. He's hoping to get more than just a letter back.

"Hopefully it will be a returned letter with an e-mail address," he said.