Summer sets sail: Teaching kids to sail in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're not prone to getting seasick, name something better than an afternoon on the water in the summer.

Some kids are learning what it takes to captain a ship, but even some of the more important lessons that come in life.

"A lot of people don't know about sailing in our state," said Chuck Emrich with the Cave Run Youth Sailing Academy. "I look at it as creating a legacy"

It's a legacy Emrich and other volunteers work to keep afloat.

"We got 44 kids that have either never been on the water before in a sailboat or very few times," he said.

An opportunity to get on the water in our landlocked state, Emrich captains this ship at Jacobson Park.

"I'm not going to say that they're master sailors, but I am going to tell you they know how to get out and get around in the water," he said.

"Getting to see the kids actually talk about that, about wow this is a really neat experience and whether there's a lot of wind or not, they seem to really be taking it in," said Roy Wagner, who helps with the organization and has three kids of his own.

"You know selfishly, I use this as a way as something we can learn together and have a good time," Wagner said.

"We try and teach a lot of life skills along the way," Emrich said. "You don't think of it, but how about respect? Respect for authority."

