Sunrise Children Services expanding help for foster kids to Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every child should have a strong support system, a family and a place to call home.

Unfortunately, that solid foundation is not universal for each kid.

Some of them need help finding the right situation.

That's the mission that has driven Sunrise Children's Services since 1869.

“We are a Kentucky based, faith based non-profit," Sunrise president Dale Suttles said.

"We do foster care. We have residential services for kids that have been traumatized so much that you can I can’t imagine what they’ve been through. We do counseling. We do independent living for kids that are aging out of the system.”

From Pikeville to Paducah as Suttles likes to say, Sunrise gives its support to kids and families all across Kentucky, leading to 700 adoptions and counting.

Those efforts are only expanding after Sunrise leaders broke ground on a new facility in Winchester a few weeks ago.

Two new homes are being built, thanks to the work of the Mississippi Nailbenders, a group from down south that came up to Kentucky to support Sunrise's efforts.

"All their volunteers coming up to build two very special houses that are going to house hard to place foster care kids in the system," Suttles said.

Sunrise leaders see this as just the first step of building an entire community space for kids and teenagers in need.

What will start as two homes that will house up to 16 kids will ultimately grow into a space including activity centers, sport facilities and other counseling services so they can have fun but also get the help they need to overcome their struggles.

Reuben Watson knows first hand how important these services and facilities are.

“I actually have a brother and sister who I was removed from because we were in different foster homes as kids so being able to be a part of connecting families back together is so special to me," Watson said.

It's a full circle journey for Watson.

Bouncing around from home to home, in and out of the system before Sunrise found him

Today, he's coming up on four years as a member of their staff.

Watson is happy to be able to pay back the help he got to children in the same situation

“I hope that it shows the community that there is an ever growing need," Watson said.

"We’re talking around 8,000 foster kids currently in foster care across the state of Kentucky. There is a need for all of us to play our part.”

The new facility is going to be at 2010 Stone Ephesus Road in Winchester

If you want to learn more about Sunrise, click here.