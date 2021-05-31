Tailgating party outside Lexington hospital encourages mom-to-be to 'push it'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Come on sister, we're down here for you girl!" cheered Barbara Conkwright through a bull horn Monday afternoon. "Push it, girl! Push it real good!"

She was talking to her sister, Heather Sparks, who was about to give birth to baby Bryson at Saint Joseph East.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they couldn't go inside the hospital, so they chose the next best thing: tailgating in the parking lot below Sparks's delivery room window.

Tailgate outside hospital

"When we do things, we do it big," Conkwright said. "Do it big or go home."

The tailgate was stocked with snacks, games, t-shirts, and a sign for baby Bryson. They used chalk to write out a timeline of Sparks's progress on the pavement.

Meanwhile, the new parents, who are high school sweethearts, said it meant the world to them to have their families there.

Provided by the Sparks family

"I love that they're down there and coming to be supportive of us and everything," Sparks said via Facetime.

When she finally gave birth around 3:00, the entire family was there to cheer her on and welcome the healthy baby boy into the world. He weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

"We are tickled to death!" Conkwright said. "We are so excited he's here!"