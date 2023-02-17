These boots are made for dancing: Half of Henry Clay dance team participates in ROTC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Various programs in high schools now give kids a head start on their careers. Others provide an outlet for creativity or athletic ability.

Some young people in Lexington are blurring those lines.

Half of the dance team at Henry Clay High School regularly sets aside their dance shoes for army boots.

"Being a leader is a big part of ROTC and learning how to be a leader. So it transfers to dance, trying to work with girls and a team and trying to be that leader on your team as a senior," says Carlee Hawkins.

Doubling up on leadership training seems to be working.

This year, the team won back-to-back state titles. And recently, they won sixth place at the national competition, Henry Clay's best finish ever.

"Obviously dance is a very physical sport, it takes a lot of endurance, a lot of strength," says dance team coach, Nicki Henlein.

ROTC helps with their conditioning but their coaches say it teaches much more.

"Not only their strength but also their leadership, their dedication, their mental toughness," says Henlein.

It also maybe changes a few misconceptions.

"They're not just girls with their glittery costumes and pom poms. There's a lot of work, a lot of hard work," says assistant dance coach, Andrea Straub.

Their dedication has won over those who train them in the gym and the classroom.

"Whether they do something like go to the naval academy or place sixth in a national dance competition, I mean, those things are rewarding," says Lt. Colonel Robert A. Mason. "I see that as an extension of our teachings here, not just ROTC but Henry Clay as a family."

