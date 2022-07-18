Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityPositively LEX 18

Actions

This Kentucky woman handed out gift cards to strangers after winning the lottery

hypatia-h_24e9096164e62877d6061d6cbe291645-h_b8f9138d74103bbe70d7a5151204acb8.jpg
Kentucky Lottery
Crystal Dunn made a $20 wager playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online and ultimately won $146,351, according to the Kentucky Lottery. From Kentucky Lottery. Permission for CNN to use across all platforms/distribute to affils.
hypatia-h_24e9096164e62877d6061d6cbe291645-h_b8f9138d74103bbe70d7a5151204acb8.jpg
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:37:58-04

(CNN) — When this Kentucky woman won the lottery, she wasn't the only one who benefited.

Crystal Dunn won $146,351.74 seconds after making a $20 Instant Play wager, according to a Thursday news release from the Kentucky Lottery.

"I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen," she said, according to the release.

After picking up and depositing her check on July 8, Dunn's next stop was Meijer, a supermarket chain, where she bought $2,000 in gift cards.

And then she started handing them out to strangers in the store.

"A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return," Dunn said, according to the release.

But Dunn said she got a "gift" and believes "in paying it forward and I wanted to pass it along."

She added: "I've worked hard for everything I've had. This is a pretty amazing gift."

Dunn said she plans to use the rest of her winnings to buy a car and pay off her bills.

Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!