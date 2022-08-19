Three Nicholasville firefighters on the same fire engine get promoted in the same week

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — When the alarms sound, firefighter Josh Bolton gets his gear on in under 60 seconds. After 17 years with the Nicholasville Fire Department, he has it down to a science.

On the other side of the fire engine, firefighter James Gill also suits up for calls with Bolton.

"I couldn't see myself doing anything else," Gill said.

It's a routine Bolton, Gill, and firefighter Nathan Hardin have done hundreds of times together.

"We got along the best, good friends," Bolton said. "Worked together really well."

They work as a well-oiled machine on the scene, and in those moments of downtime, the jokes don't stop.

"It's an adventure every day," Gill said laughing. "Every day it was new."

"If one of them caught your phone laying around, you'd end up with 50,000 pictures of the station on your phone, stuff like that," Bolton said.

After two and a half years of riding in the same fire engine, their journey together has come to an end. But it's for a good reason. All three of them got promoted earlier this week.

"It's kinda like moving away from college, not seeing your family anymore," Gill said.

Gill and Hardin climbed the ladder from firefighter to Lieutenant. Bolton went from Lieutenant to Deputy Chief of Prevention and Fire Marshal.

"I was proud to work with both of 'em," Bolton said.

One day they may all work together on the admin side. Until then, they are thankful for the ride.

Two other firefighters were promoted this week.

After 22 years, Captain Mike Bales (right) was promoted to Battalion Chief, and Lieutenant Chris Campbell was promoted to Captain after 24 years on the job.