Tribble can dribble: 4-year-old becomes a dribbling sensation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You've seen the best college and professional basketball players show their talent.

So many times, that talent is documented back when they were toddlers practicing on small hoops. AJ Tribble is no different. The 4-year-old is a dribbling sensation. So much so, you might want to remember his name.

"Just to see him at his age doing the stuff he does, it's amazing," said Andrew Tribble, AJ's dad. "That's my best friend, that's who I hang with all day everyday that's who I'm with."

Andrew says AJ's world almost revolves around basketball. It's the first thing he wants to do in the morning until the time he goes to sleep.

"When he was younger, I bought him a little play school rim," Andrew said. "And he would sit and shoot at it all day with his pacifier in his mouth."

AJ says his favorite players are Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Devin Booker.

"He's a kid who gives it his all no matter what," Andrew says.

You just might want to check this out for yourself. You can follow AJ on Instagram @aj_lovetoball.

