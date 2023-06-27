Tribble can still dribble: Lexington 5-year-old polishing his skills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Back in the fall, LEX 18 brought you the story of AJ Tribble, a then 4-year-old dribbling sensation.

After seeing his game improve on Instagram (@Aj_lovetoball), we wanted to check in on his progress.

"More practicing," said Andrew Tribble, AJ's dad. "He goes to the gym six days a week so he loves going to the gym."

AJ has also been working with a trainer. Just from looking at his game on the court, the 5-year-old has polished his dribbling and other parts of his game.

"As far as ball handling like going between the legs, it's so much cleaner and so much faster," Andrew said.

AJ has not only put in the work with his trainer and his dad, but has also attended camps.

"When we first started, we just worked on a lot of basic stuff like shooting, shot form, triple threat stuff like that but now I got him working with the high school boys and he's really up to speed," said Troy Adams, who works frequently with AJ.

Not only is his game up to speed enough to practice with high schoolers, Adams sees a bright future for AJ.

He's got to be the best 5-year-old I've probably ever seen in my life," Adams said. "Honestly. For sure he's the number one player in Kentucky at five years old, for sure."

