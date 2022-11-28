UK Choir marks 25 years of iconic holiday concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Most of us have a holiday season tradition of some sort.

Some might run deep in family and others might be a little more recent. UK Choir's Collage concert is often a segue into the heart of the holiday season. This year, the choir is celebrating a tradition of its own.

"I started it in '98, it was our first performance," said Jeff Johnson, who is the director of choral activities for the UK School of Music.

This is the 25th year. The choir has dealt with challenges related to COVID-19, including a virtual performance in 2020 and being fully masked last year.

"If you're a choir director, Christmas time, the holiday season in general, is probably your busiest time of the year," Johnson said.

Thousands have been spectators over the years.

"My first collage that I went to, I was in fifth grade," said junior Harrison Hancock.

Few have turned performers.

"It's so grand and spectacular, but also there's a lot of intimate and special music," Hancock added.

Collage is admired from near and far. It's a family's segue into the holiday spirit.

"You might not know the person sitting next to you, but we all know these songs," said sophomore Briana Johnson. "Christmas is about connection and that you can find it anywhere. Turn on your radio, remember the songs you grew up on, it's the most wonderful time of the year."

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it has been for 25 years and counting.

