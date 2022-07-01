UK fan "inks" deal with Coach Cal

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've ever landed an autograph from John Calipari, you have a pretty important piece of history.

Coach Cal's autograph is on all sorts of UK memorabilia. A 71-year-old has taken this a step further.

"I said if I'm ever going to get a tattoo, I'm going to get it done as the cat paw," said Lynn Hout.

Anybody can say they're a fan, but Hout wants to wear it -- literally.

"He loves basketball, he loves Kentucky," she said.

"He's done more for Kentucky than a few of the politicians have in all the years they've been in Congress," Hout said while laughing.

Her newest tattoo, though, is of Coach Cal's autograph on her arm. The moment, though, is bittersweet.

"It's really bittersweet for me today to be here getting Coach Cal's autograph before I leave Kentucky," Hout said. "Because I don't know if I'll ever be back."

Hout is moving to Colorado to be with their family.

"She was always very very encouraging to the other residents too," said Lindsey Foster, the executive director at Walker's Trail Senior Living. "When they would come in, she would greet them with open arms and make them feel comfortable because it's not an easy transition."

As Hout prepares to depart BBN, she's only leaving the state.

"I think we're going to have a really good year," she said. "I think it could be a national championship this year."

The tattoo was done by artist Bo Martin at in Danville.

