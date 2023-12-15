UK graduate has special crowd to cheer her on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, the University of Kentucky held its December graduation ceremonies.

One graduate from the College of Education had a special crowd to cheer her on.

"Education has been my life. My dad's in education and that's part of the reason why I started," said Elliott Widmer.

Her students are a big part of the reason why she stuck with it.

"It's kind of surreal for me. I never imagined that I would have my first class here, too, which is so special," said Widmer.

Fourth graders from Harrison Elementary, just across the street from Rupp Arena, got to walk over this morning to see their teacher, Mrs. Widmer, receive her diploma.

"I am very proud of her and everything that she has done for my class," said student Alice Sizemore.

While Widmer was finishing up student teaching in Fayette County, she got hired on full-time at Harrison Elementary for the fourth grade, where they had an overflow of students this fall.

And post-graduation, she'll stay there.

"They have a special place in my heart. I told them that from the beginning," said Widmer. "They're my first class ever, and I'll always remember them, and now even more so because they were here and got to share this day with me."