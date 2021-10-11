UK Opera Theatre director promotes singing in unison after UK national anthem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you were one of 65,000 people at Kroger Field on Saturday night, you might have brought out your best singing voice.

The director of UK's Opera Theatre has allowed Big Blue Nation to sing the national anthem at Rupp Arena before, but the decision to do it at Kroger Field has significant meaning too.

"The crowd on Saturday was as electric as I have ever seen it," said Dr. Everett McCorvey.

"It was just so great to be able to be a part of that atmosphere and join and getting the crowd involved in singing," he says.

McCorvey says the atmosphere was already electric at Kroger Field, but he promotes the idea of communal singing.

"When we sing the national anthem and we sing it together like that for those two minutes, we are one," he says. "And we are one people."

It did not matter if you were a UK fan or an LSU fan.

"There were LSU fans there singing just as loudly, just as fully," he says. "And again, it brings people together. It doesn't matter what side of the fence you're on."