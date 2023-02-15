Versailles chef nominated for national award

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A central Kentucky chef is a nominee for a prestigious national award.

Isaiah Screetch is the head chef at Spark Community Café in Versailles. We've shared stories about the café before which is a "pay what you can" restaurant.

Screetch is now among a special and distinguished group of people in the restaurant world. He's a semi-finalist for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

The awards honor chefs and restaurants across the country in various categories.

"You always want to represent and put your best foot forward out there, but now it's like, more eyes is on you," says Screetch.

His nomination is for best chef in the southeast.

"It puts you another step forward... for this community, it's exciting because, you know, of who we are," he says.

"Who they are" is a restaurant that uses fresh ingredients, buying and sourcing from local farms as much as possible and is continually changing and updating the menu.

But they're also a place where anyone can come. That's why they offer the "pay what you can" model for people who cannot afford to eat.

They even prepare boxed meals to serve to the needy. This means they rely on volunteers and the generosity of others in the community.

For the chef, the kitchen has always been home.

"I grew up in a house where everybody cooked. But all I know is cooking and being in the kitchen," says Screetch.

It's where his passion and career collided and now, a big award nomination to recognize it all.

