Watch Now
CommunityPositively LEX 18

Actions

Want to see a bunch of Lawrenceburg kittens enjoying story time?

Screenshot 2023-08-08 220912.png
Posted at 10:12 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 22:13:50-04

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — It seems like there's a national or international day of something every single day.

International Cat Day falls on August 8. What better way to honor the day than kids and kittens enjoying a story at the Bourbon Tails Cat Cafe?

bourbon tails.png

"Before we opened, we knew that we wanted to have community outreach programs, so the kids' reading hour is something we really wanted to do to connect the kids and the cats together," said Becca Dyer-Bayless. 

She has been part of the cafe since the beginning. It was part of their mission to engage with the community.

"We're hoping that we'll continue to grow and spread the word, and we'll have more support to continue what we're doing already," she said.

IMG_1799.jpg

Thanks to the library, which is just down the street, kids got to enjoy a story while playing with the kittens. 

"We have been extremely blessed by our community so far, so this is just something we want to offer to them to give back," Dyer-Bayless said.

By the end of the week, Dyer-Bayless says 16 cats will have been adopted since the cafe opened back in June.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth