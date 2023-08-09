Want to see a bunch of Lawrenceburg kittens enjoying story time?

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — It seems like there's a national or international day of something every single day.

International Cat Day falls on August 8. What better way to honor the day than kids and kittens enjoying a story at the Bourbon Tails Cat Cafe?

LEX 18

"Before we opened, we knew that we wanted to have community outreach programs, so the kids' reading hour is something we really wanted to do to connect the kids and the cats together," said Becca Dyer-Bayless.

She has been part of the cafe since the beginning. It was part of their mission to engage with the community.

"We're hoping that we'll continue to grow and spread the word, and we'll have more support to continue what we're doing already," she said.

LEX 18

Thanks to the library, which is just down the street, kids got to enjoy a story while playing with the kittens.

"We have been extremely blessed by our community so far, so this is just something we want to offer to them to give back," Dyer-Bayless said.

By the end of the week, Dyer-Bayless says 16 cats will have been adopted since the cafe opened back in June.