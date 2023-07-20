What's the story behind the cats at Kentucky's distilleries and horse farms?

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — You go to a horse farm to see the horses, right? Well, not always.

If you go to a horse farm, such as Lane's End in Versailles, you're going to come across Bruce. No, Bruce doesn't have any Kentucky Derby or Breeders' Cup wins under his belt. Look closely enough, and you might see Bruce hanging out not too far from the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Flightline.

"Say Bruce is not a barn cat, but he's head supervisor," said Alex Stanley, an intern with VisitLex.

Stanley, who is also a rising senior at Western Kentucky University, has been working on a series called "Cats of the Bluegrass." So what is it? It's just that -- highlighting the cats you see at distilleries and horse farms. She's visited 12 cats, which will be revealed as the weeks and months go on.

Bruce, for example, is the cat at Lane's End. He was adopted from the Woodford County Humane Society.

"Cats each have their own personality and stories so it's a different person, kind of, or cat, each place you go to," Stanley said.

Some cats are brought to distillers as mousers, which is to keep mice away. Still, they add a charm and often leave an impression on visitors.

"Not only are cats, especially working cats, at distilleries and farms such a crucial role to their functioning and everything but also cats are adorable," Stanley said.

So the next time you come across a cat at a distillery or horse farm, there's a good chance it has a special story of its own. If you're interested in following the Cats of the Bluegrass journey, follow VisitLex on social media.