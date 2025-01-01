Winchester kids raise money to honor military veterans

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every day, Walter Puckett and Colton Wilson show off their patriotism before school starts.

For the last year, the boys have been hoisting the American flag outside Baker Intermediate School, a task that has intensified their love for what the flag represents.

“I just like to be able to respect it every day and to honor it," Puckett said.

“It’s just fun to do it. I like to honor our country," Wilson said.

The boys wanted to take that honoring a step further, with support from their school leaders.

“We were discussing service learning and community projects. One of the things we pitched was to somehow support our local veterans council. They are in the process of building a memorial in downtown Winchester," Baker Intermediate Principal Josh Mounts said.

"We had two students come forward with the idea to raise money for this memorial,” Mounts said.

Walker and Colton went door to door around town, asking people to donate to their cause.

In just two weeks, these middle schools collected roughly $3,000 to buy a bench dedicated to the new World War II and Korean War memorial coming to Winchester.

“I really didn’t think we were going to be able to raise that much. It just felt good that the community was so nice to help us," Wilson said.

“Whenever Walker asked me last year to help put the flag up is when I started taking it more serious," Wilson added. "I feel like a lot of people just don’t support them enough.”

As the memorial is set to be built this year, the boys are excited to see the fruits of their labor as is Principal Mounts.

“I just think it speaks to their maturity. Even at 12 years old, they see the greater cause," Mounts said. "They see the importance of helping veterans and recognizing veterans both past and present. It’s just remarkable at such a young that they have this passion, drive and dedication to do so.”

The dedication runs deep for Walker in particular with his father having served in the Army.

“What they went through to give us our freedom and what other veterans are going through still. I think they should honor that every day" Puckett said.