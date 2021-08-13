Winchester teen's wish granted to become a princess for a day

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester teen had her wish to be a princess for a day granted on Thursday as the Make-A-Wish Foundation hosted a ball for her at the Kentucky Castle.

17-year-old Michele was treated to a day of hair and makeup before she arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to the event with her closest friends and family.

LEX 18

"She has been nothing but smiles all day long," said Judy Kingsland, Michele's grandmother and guardian.

Michele has a nervous system disorder and epilepsy, Kingsland said but has come a long way.

"She keeps smiling and she keeps on going and she's just a joy for us to be around," she said.

As Michele danced with her family and friends, many in the room were emotional, including Kingsland.

"It got ugly with the tears," she said.

But she was overcome with joy, she said, for Michele to have a day focused only on her.

"This is prom and wedding and everything for her all combined into one day," she said. "Only that it's her day. She doesn't have to share it with anybody."

Kingsland said she's confident this day will stick with Michele for life, and she'll never let them forget her princess status.

"Somebody told her she was the star and she said, "No I'm the princess,'" Kingsland said.