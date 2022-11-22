Woodford County baker earns spot on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

(LEX 18) — We still have to get to Thanksgiving, but Christmas really is just around the corner.

A woman from right here in central Kentucky takes cookie decorating to a whole new level. In fact, she's taking her creativity to a whole new level.

"God gives us all gifts and mine is creativity," said Lauren Jacobs, who goes by The Cheerful Baker.

We're all creative in our own way. You have to be extra creative to decorate cookies like Jacobs does.

"It makes people happy to get a cookie," she said.

This season, the Christmas season, is her Christmas -- quite literally.

"There's nothing more fun than making Christmas cookies," Jacobs said. "I mean, making a Santa cookie knowing that it's probably going to go to a child, is fun and it brings me a lot of joy to be able to do that."

Her creativity has landed her on the national stage. She will appear on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge on December 11th. It all began with someone reaching out to her on Instagram.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I mean I thought it was a hoax, I really did."

She had to come up with her own recipe as part of the challenge. She says that was tough, given how she has exchanged recipes over the years.

"The cookie community is a very helpful community and I have some wonderful friends and we share ideas," Jacobs said. "And I go to an annual CookieCon. Can you imagine? A cookie convention?"

Jacobs also combines her love of teaching and creativity. She often teaches classes. You can find out more by clicking here.