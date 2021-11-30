Writing to Santa, making a Clark County pre-teen's wish come true

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For thousands of kids across the country, the Make-a-Wish Foundation helps create hope for those young ones battling critical illnesses.

For the holiday season, Macy's is having a special promotion. For every letter written and mailed to Santa at one of its stores, a dollar will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

On Monday, 12-year-old Kyla Blair came by to write her own letter to Santa.

She also walked away with a few presents. That's because it's part of her own Make-A-Wish wish; to have her own she-shed.

"Outside of the house, it could just be mine. They can't tell me to clean it up," said Kyla.

Her father, Jeremy, says she was ten days old when doctors detected Cystic Fibrosis in Kyla. Kyla is now 12 years old, and every day she takes about 20 pills and does extensive exercises.

"There's a couple of hours every day dedicated to just dealing with the disease," said Jeremy Blair.

Jeremy says he's thankful Make-A-Wish has helped make some of Kyla's dreams come true. They were thankful to give back.

"It's just a really great program, and especially during this time of year, great to see a lot of people, you know, with a charitable heart," said Jeremy.

Kyla's she-said won't be completed for a few months, but she's already thinking of ways to design the interior.

As she continues overcoming obstacles every day, Jeremy beams. He's proud of his daughter and her drive to succeed.

"She's very excellent in school, and athletics and all of it. She's risen above it for sure," said Jeremy.

The letter Kyla wrote will actually raise $2 for Make-A-Wish. That's a promotion going on for only this week at Macy's.

If you are unable to make it to the department store but would like to write a letter to Santa, you can do so online.